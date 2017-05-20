NXT TakeOver Chicago Coverage ** IN PROGRESS ** – Booby Roode Vs. Hideo Itami

Opening video package looks at the city of Chicago and the top matches for tonight.

Commentary welcomes us to the show, we go to the opening match.

Roderick Strong vs. Eric Young w/SAnitY

Strong wins in a real good opener with his End of Heartache Orange Crush Backbreaker. Strong lays out Dain and Wolfe outside before the bell, coming through the crowd, to make it 1-on-1 with Young. Strong gets the jump on Young early. Loud chants for Strong in Chicago. Beautiful big-time dropkick by Strong, along with some heavy intense shots until Young gains control with a back suplex. Swinging neckbreaker gets Young a nearfall. Strong fires back with a Hart Attack clothesline, then the running corner forearm and a toe kick that sends Young outside. Strong fends off Wolfe, but Dain mows him down with a running crossbody outside to allow Young to regain control. Young gets a nice nearfall off a diving elbow off the middle rope to the back of Strong’s neck. Wolfe gets involved with the ref distracted, getting Young another nearfall. Nigel on commentary compares Young to the Missing Link. Strong comes back by dropkicking Young out of mid-air, followed by a backbreaker, a running corner knee and an inverted Olympic Slam for a nearfall. Young rolls outside, but draws Strong in and drills him outside with his Showstopper wheelbarrow neckbreaker in a nasty spot. Back in, Young covers Strong for a close nearfall. Young hits his Top Rope Elbow for another close nearfall. Strong gets out of another Showstopper attempt, gets rid of SAnitY, but Young rakes his eyes. They battle on the turnbuckles until Strong hits a leaping knee that knocks Young outside and wipes out SAnitY outside, followed by another leaping knee back in before the finish.



Winner: Roderick Strong

We see Asuka, Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot preparing backstage for their Women’s Title Triple Threat Match later tonight.

Video package on how we got to the WWE UK Championship match.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross comes out to do commentary on the next match.

Tyler Bate defends the WWE UK Championship against Pete Dunne

