NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Lineup: Two New Matches Added

Following this week’s episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network, new matches are now official for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special.

Added to the first NXT TakeOver special of 2017 this week were single matches pitting Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young and Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Roderick Strong.

With those matches now known, below is an updated look at the official lineup for the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio special scheduled for January 28th.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Lineup

– Shinsuke Nakamura defends the NXT Championship against Bobby Roode

– Asuka defends the NXT Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4 Way against Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross

– DIY defends the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Authors of Pain

– Tye Dillinger battles Eric Young of SAnitY

– Roderick Strong takes on Andrade “Cien” Almas