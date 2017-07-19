NXT TV Preview (7/19): Who Will Challenge Roode At TakeOver: Brooklyn III?

Matt Boone
WWE returns on the WWE Network this evening with this week’s episode of NXT TV from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

WWE.com wrote the following regarding tonight’s show:

Find out who will challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn III when Drew McIntyre battles SAnitY’s Killian Dain. Plus, Ember Moon and Ruby Riot go head-to-head as they jockey for position in NXT’s Women’s division.

The following matches are scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Ruby Riot vs. Ember Moon
* Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain

