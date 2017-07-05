NXT TV Preview (7/5): Bobby Roode vs. Roderick Strong World Title Match

WWE returns this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network, featuring a NXT World Championship main event.

Headlining tonight’s edition of NXT TV will be “The Glorious One” himself, as Bobby Roode is scheduled to defend the NXT World Title against Roderick Strong.

WWE.com wrote the following regarding tonight’s show:

WWE NXT preview, July 5, 2017: The Glorious One defends against Roderick Strong Roderick Strong looks to defend his name, his honor and, most importantly, his family when he challenges NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Plus, Kassius Ohno & Hideo Itami join forces against the unpredictable SAnitY.