Official Details For WWE Kurt Angle DVD Set

– WWE will officially release a WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle DVD on August 1st in the United States and July 31st in the UK. Check out official DVD cover art and synopsis below:

It’s true! It’s true! Kurt Angle has had some of the most epic matchups in WWE history. Now for the first time ever, you can watch them

all with Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection.

Relive all of his rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and more in this complete collection.