Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE 205 Live



– Today’s WWE 205 Live preview courtesy of WWE.com:

After weeks of receiving gifts from a secret admirer that her boyfriend Noam Dar hijacked as his own, Alicia Fox was skeptical of Rich Swann’s claim that the presents were actually from him. When Swann was confronted by The Scottish Supernova about the claim, Swann seemingly laid out a master plan to expose Dar’s ruse to his leading lady. A box was delivered to Alicia Fox on WWE 205 Live that Dar quickly asserted was from him. As Swann left the ring and Fox opened the package, she was doused with baby powder — a classic practical joke that left Dar horrified.

Embarrassed by what transpired on WWE 205 Live, Alicia Fox has been subjected to ridicule by her fellow Superstars. With that in mind, can Noam Dar maintain his own innocence and redirect Fox’s rage toward Rich Swann, or is the honeymoon over for the Cruiserweight division’s power couple?

WWE Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 contender Austin Aries will have an opportunity to stop TJ Perkins’ mounting momentum in light of The Duke of Dab’s newfound alliance with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Last week on Raw, Perkins took advantage of a distraction by Neville to pick up a huge victory against Aries and followed the win by attacking A-Double after the match.

With Neville and Aries watching from ringside last night on Raw, Perkins secured a win against Gentleman Jack Gallagher after TJP had a brief scuffle with Aries that led to Gallagher being distracted while The King of the Cruiserweights blindsided A-Double.

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Aries has a chance to seek retribution against TJ Perkins and deliver a message to his WWE Payback opponent, Neville. Will A-Double put a halt to Perkins’ newly aggressive tendencies, or will The Duke of Dab’s allegiance with The King of the Cruiserweights help him continue his winning ways? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.