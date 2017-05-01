Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Here is the official Raw preview from WWE.com:

Braun Strowman rules Team Red

Roman Reigns was seemingly the only person who could end Braun Strowman’s onslaught, but The Big Dog was utterly demolished last night at WWE Payback. After The Monster Among Men pinned Reigns, the unsatisfied behemoth used the steel steps to horrifically assault The Big Dog. How will Raw General Manager Kurt Angle respond to what transpired during and after last night’s main event, and what does the future hold for the injured Reigns?

Cesaro & Sheamus reach their boiling point

The aggressive duo seemed very proud of what they did to The Hardy Boyz when they appeared on WWE Network’s Raw Talk, with The Celtic Warrior taking particular pride in knocking out one of Jeff’s teeth during the bout. How will The Hardy Boyz respond on Raw?

There’s no room for “The A-Lister” in The Bálor Club

Last night, Bálor made it clear that he’s focused on reclaiming the Universal Championship, which he was forced to relinquish one night after winning it at SummerSlam last year. And yet, before the mysterious Superstar sets out to slay The Beast Incarnate, it seems like he might have some unfinished business with The Miz. Might we see a “sequel” encounter between Bálor and The A-Lister tonight?

Bliss celebrates a history-making win

In Bayley’s hometown of San Jose, Calif., Alexa Bliss captured The Huggable One’s Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Payback to become the first competitor to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles, having already held the Team Blue title on two occasions. The “small but fierce” Bliss brings her newly won championship to Raw. How will she kick off her reign?

Hobbled Kingslayer stuns Samoa Joe

Now, having attained retribution against Triple H and Samoa Joe — the two men who threatened The Architect’s livelihood in the lead-up to WrestleMania — what’s next for the triumphant Rollins? We’ll find out tonight.