Paige And Alberto Del Rio Attending Event In Mexico City (Photos)

– Paige noted on Twitter that her boyfriend, Alberto Del Rio, is being honored for “his contribution to Mexico” with a Hero Award at a Noche de Heroes event in Mexico City.

Paige tweeted the following on the event being held tonight:

My babe gets a hero award for his contribution to Mexico. My modern day super hero. Couldn't be prouder to support him tomorrow. @VivaDelRio pic.twitter.com/PUloUNf0Wf — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017