Paige And Alberto Del Rio In Mexico (Photo)
– Seen below, Paige is currently in Mexico with her partner Alberto Del Rio as he does promotional work for the upcoming Combate Americas event:
Check out the tweets below:
W/ my love backstage seein him kick butt at @Azteca studios! Isn't he the handsomest?! Having so much fun in Mexico! Thx @campbellcombate ❤️ https://t.co/6KhZXVbzmM
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 17, 2017
Backstage w .@VivaDelRio & @RealPaigeWWE in Mexico City #combate10 pic.twitter.com/kbF9XuLkZK
— Campbell McLaren (@campbellcombate) January 17, 2017