Paige And Alberto Del Rio To Be Married Soon, Samoa Joe Working RAW Live Events, Zack Ryder

– According to The Wrestling Observer, schedule permitting, Paige and Alberto Del Rio are scheduled to be married in May.

No word if the wedding will be filmed for WWE’s Total Divas.

As noted, Paige proposed to Del Rio in the ring at an indie event in Puerto Rico last October.

– WWE Superstar Samoa Joe will start working WWE RAW live events this weekend in California. He’s current scheduled to face Sami Zayn, who he’s also expected to face at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view.

– Seen below, “Zack Daddy” tears into Funko’s new Walgreens-exclusive vinyl figures of HBK and The Devil’s Favorite Demon, reliving some pleasant (and unpleasant) memories along the way.