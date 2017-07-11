Paige Calls Alberto Del Rio ‘Abusive Husband,’ Drug Allegations

– According to Heavy.com, a anonymous witness who recorded the incident involving Alberto Del Rio and says that Paige’s version of the story is not what she saw.

“They were arguing back and forth, screaming at each other,” stated the witness. She says Paige screamed that Del Rio had been “doing coke for two-days straight.”

“He was soaked and [Paige] was saying, ‘You’re such an abusive husband, I hate you. You’ve ruined my life, you’ve ruined my career,’” the witness continued. El Patron then said out loud in the airport, “Check her bag, she’s got all the coke in it, it’s all hers.”

Alberto Del Rio & Paige: Audio From Airport Incident, 'Leave Me The F**k Alone' – https://t.co/HSJ5gr0lw5 pic.twitter.com/ModKlEcfYv — Fleekist.com (@FleekistOnline) July 10, 2017

Check out the statement released by Orlando Police Department:

“There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving (DOB 5/25/1977). The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time.”