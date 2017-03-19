Headlines Paige Comments On Leaked Photos And Videos

– As noted, it was revealed that WWE star Paige was a victim of a hacking and had private photos and videos of herself from a couple of years back leaked online. Reportedly, one of the clips even includes former talent Brad Maddox.

Paige released the following statement on Twitter:

“Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent.”

She had also retweeted the following message from her brother, Roy: