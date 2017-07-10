Paige On Domestic Incident With Alberto El Patron

– As noted, Alberto El Patron was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Orlando airport on Sunday afternoon. TMZ reported that Patron allegedly “roughed up a female companion.” a witness told TMZ, “There was an altercation.”

Alberto has not been arrested. Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.

Paige took to Twitter to offer their version of the incident, check out the tweets below:

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017