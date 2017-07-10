Paige On Domestic Incident With Alberto El Patron

By
William Baker
-
0

– As noted, Alberto El Patron was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Orlando airport on Sunday afternoon. TMZ reported that Patron allegedly “roughed up a female companion.” a witness told TMZ, “There was an altercation.”

Alberto has not been arrested. Police are investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.

Paige took to Twitter to offer their version of the incident, check out the tweets below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous article** SPOILERS ** For Tonight’s RAW
Next articleEarly Betting Odds For WWE Battleground: Who’s The Favorite?
William Baker
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here