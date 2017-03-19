Paige Hacked; Nude Pics And Videos Leaked Online

– WWE’s Paige was a victim of a hacking as multiple nude photos as well as two videos have leaked online, one of which is a sex tape of her with former WWE talent and current indie wrestler, Brad Maddox.

In recent days, other celebrities such as Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried were also hacked and had their private photos stolen but it’s unclear at this time whether the breach with Paige is related to that or a separate incident.

Paige is currently still with WWE while recovering from neck surgery.