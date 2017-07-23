Paige Responds To Concerns About Her Health (Photo)

By
William Baker
-
1

– A photo of WWE Superstar Paige that surfaced on social media over the weekend had fans worried about her health, check out the photo and comments below:

Paige responded below:

Don’t worry guys and gals I got the good bra on today and better lighting. You guys sure have a way with words to make a girl feel good. 🙄🤔

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here