Paige Says Alberto El Patron Saved 18 Year Old Boys Life

– Paige recently took to Twitter today and mentioned that GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron saved an 18 year old boys life. She didn’t include much information but wrote the following:

Watched @PrideOfMexico save an 18 year old boys life. Scariest experience ever but without him that poor boy wouldn't be here today.. cont.. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 16, 2017