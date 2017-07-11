Paige’s Brother ‘Very Worried’ About His Sister

– Zak Bevis, the real-life brother of WWE superstar Paige, took to Facebook this morning and noted that he’s “very worried” about his sister, check out his statement below:

“I’ve got too say I’m very worried about my sister,” Bevis wrote (sic). “Please keep a eye on her, she had one Prick Known as brad Maddox who took advantage of an 18 year old girl. Physically and mentally abused her. And now she’s with a control freak who think he’s a tough guy cause he’s beats my sister and has money too cover his tracks..”

“I love my sister she will end up like Whitney Houston or Amy Winehouse,” Zak wrote on Facebook. “….please share this,,I want the world to know that i care about my lil sister…..everyone keep an eye on her …you’ll be argry at me but I love you, I’m writing this on behalf of all the Knights.”