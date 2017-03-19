Paige’s Mother Comments On Leaked Photos And Videos

– As noted, WWE Superstar Paige was apparently the victim of a hack and several private nude photos and videos were leaked online.

Since the leak, Paige took to Twitter and tweeted the following:

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Paige’s mother Saraya Knight also took to Twitter and said the following: