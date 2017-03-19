Paige’s Mother Comments On Leaked Photos And Videos
– As noted, WWE Superstar Paige was apparently the victim of a hack and several private nude photos and videos were leaked online.
Since the leak, Paige took to Twitter and tweeted the following:
Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent.
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017
Paige’s mother Saraya Knight also took to Twitter and said the following:
People get hacked, unfortunately my daughter had pics and video shared from years ago, my husband and I support her 100% no fault of her own
— SarayaKnight (@RealsarayaK) March 17, 2017