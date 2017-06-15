Participants Revealed For WWE’s Mae Young Classic

– As noted, WWE will tape The Mae Young Classic on July 13th and July 14th at Full Sail University. According to PWInsider.com, the following names have been confirmed for the 32-competitor tournament:

* Bianca Blair – standout at the WWE Performance Center and signed in April 2016

* Danielle Kamela – WWE developmental talent, trained at WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi’s school

* Julia Ho – WWE developmental talent with MMA background, trained with Brian Kendrick

* Kimberly Frankele – WWE NXT talent, formerly known as Kimber Lee on the indies

* Lacey Evans – NXT talent and a Marine, formerly known as Macey Estrella

* Mary Kate – NXT talent and formerly known as Rosie Lottalove in TNA

* Sarah Logan – NXT talent, formerly known as Sarah Bridges in NXT and Crazy Mary Dobson on the indies

* Taynara Melo – WWE developmental talent signed last year, black belt from Brazil

* Victoria Gonzales – WWE developmental talent signed in 2016, college athlete and daughter of Rudy Boy Gonzales

* Zhao Xia – WWE’s first female Chinese talent

