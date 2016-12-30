Pass the Squash

If you’re new to pro wrestling, maybe you’ve never heard of a “squash” match. It is exactly what you think it is, one wrestler is positioned to “squash” another in an attempt to build up the winner and have him or her gain some momentum before heading into more competitive matches. While recently we’ve had both Nia Jax on the women’s side, and Braun Stroman on the men’s side, each have a series of squash matches. It looks as though it has worked for Braun as he has been built to be an unstoppable monster and is now throwing around top talent. Nia is not being used as much but still looks impressive when she’s out there and might be positioning for a feud with Sasha Banks.

I grew up on the squash matches. WWF Superstars in the mid 80’s was their main show and it featured squash matches almost exclusively. On the occasion that you’d get a decent matchup between two mid-level talents, it usually ended in a double DQ or Count out. And you never, ever, saw champion Hulk Hogan on the show. Occasionally you would get the I-C champ, or the tag champs, but again, in nothing more than squashes. I’m not saying it’s time to go back to the squashes like that, but they can be effective, and I’d like to see WWE continue to utilize the squash for one or two matches per show. Now that Braun, and to some degree Nia, have moved up the card, it seems we might have room for another set of squashes.

So let’s see who might be next in line for a slow burn push up the cards via the squash. I’m also not listing people that I feel are ready and will not need the squash matches. Samoa Joe comes to mind. He will be ready to step right in when he gets the call.

Here’s my list:

APOLLO CREWS: If there ever is a guy being under-utilized, it’s Crews. Perhaps he was called up to the main roster too early, but after a weak and very short push he has been relegated to jobber status and hardly used on Smackdown. You can change his gimmick a little. Maybe a heel turn will serve him well. He’s such a great athlete, you can let that shine in a series of squashes that can serve him well and at least get him back into mid-level range.

GRAN METALIK: I enjoy the cruiserweights, and I certainly enjoy Gran Metalik. He could be one the biggest stars in the division when he is with WWE full time. A few squash matches for him to show off and he will be ready to go as a serious contender to Rich Swann and Neville.

THE REVIVAL: The Top Guys have done all they could in NXT and it’s time to bring them up to the main roster. I worry that their size might hold them back but if given the chance they would show they truly are one of the best tag teams in WWE. Like Gran Metalik, I don’t think you need to go months on end with squash after squash with Dash and Dawson. But a month? Sure. Really let them shine and then give them a big win to announce they are players in the division.

EMMALINA: They teased and delayed her re-debut for what seems like months. When she finally does debut let her remind us all that she can get it done in the ring. A few squash matches can help her work on her new character as well. If handled correctly she can be a serious contender. If I’m going to play fantasy booker, then let me add that I would put Eva Marie with her and let the duo look down at all of us common ugly people.Maybe have Tyler Breeze ditch Fandango and join them. I can certainly see Emmalina and Eva calling us “ugos”.

The point here is the squash matches are a tool any wrestling promotion can use, and if handled correctly, can help build new stars. I hope it doesn’t go away again. Who would you give the squash match push to? Let me know in the comments section.

