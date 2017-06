– According to PWInsider.com, wrestling manager and legendary promoter Paul Heyman is confirmed to be backstage at tonight’s RAW event from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from Wilkes-Barre, PA.

As previously noted, it’s believed that Heyman and Samoa Joe would have a segment to help build the hype for Joe’s challenge of Universal champion Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View.