Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar Threaten to Leave WWE if Lesnar Loses Universal Title at SummerSlam

Aaron Sass
Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar appeared in the opening segment of tonight’s Raw, and they threatened to leave WWE if Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

As of this writing, we haven’t heard that Brock Lesnar has re-entered the USADA testing pool, but we do know that the UFC was trying to setup a fight between the WWE star and Jon Jones for their December pay-per-view.

Once Lesnar re-enters the USADA pool, his suspension will be un-frozen. He still has five months left on his suspension, so unless he entered the USADA pool a few days ago, he won’t be eligible to fight Jon Jones on December 30.

