Paul Heyman Hypes Tonight’s RAW, John Cena Interviews Bill Gates (Photo)

– As noted, Samoa Joe will be confronted tonight by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Great Balls of Fire match on July 9th. Paul Heyman tweeted the following hype::
TONIGHT … LIVE … @WWE #RAW … @SamoaJoe's Day of Reckoning … @BROCKLESNAR Returns … #UnleashTheBeast! pic.twitter.com/9EQK8VRSP8
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 12, 2017
– As noted, John Cena is actively involved in a campaign to end polio, Cena recently interviewed Bill Gates to talk about his $450 million pledge, the interview will air on NBC’s “Today” show tomorrow.
Cena tweeted the following:
Ready to take the stage at the @Rotary General Session. Very excited to join the fight to #EndPolioNow! pic.twitter.com/PZVE4YJUyv
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 12, 2017
I had the unique opportunity to sit down with @BillGates about #EndPolioNow…see it tomorrow morning on @TODAYshow. pic.twitter.com/XbhjpgjM3t
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 12, 2017