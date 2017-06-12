Paul Heyman Hypes Tonight’s RAW, John Cena Interviews Bill Gates (Photo)

– As noted, Samoa Joe will be confronted tonight by WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Great Balls of Fire match on July 9th. Paul Heyman tweeted the following hype::

– As noted, John Cena is actively involved in a campaign to end polio, Cena recently interviewed Bill Gates to talk about his $450 million pledge, the interview will air on NBC’s “Today” show tomorrow.

Cena tweeted the following:

