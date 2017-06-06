Paul Heyman On Joe’s Attack, Title To FC Bayern, Hall Of Famer Gets Down

– Paul Heyman took to twitter and issued the following comment regarding last night’s attack from Samoa Joe on RAW. As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear next week on RAW to confront Samoa Joe before their match at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

Soak in the moment, @SamoaJoe. It's your moment in the spotlight. You've wanted this notoriety. Now you have it! https://t.co/kOaykFEImM — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 6, 2017

– Seen below, Triple H will be sending the following custom WWE Title to FC Bayern for their latest Bundesliga win:

– Seen below, WWE released the following clip featuring former NWA World Champion Dory Funk Jr. as he goes ’round and ’round with two of NXT’s elite during a recent Live Event in Ocala, Fla.

FC Bayern