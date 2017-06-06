Paul Heyman On Joe’s Attack, Title To FC Bayern, Hall Of Famer Gets Down

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– Paul Heyman took to twitter and issued the following comment regarding last night’s attack from Samoa Joe on RAW. As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear next week on RAW to confront Samoa Joe before their match at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

– Seen below, Triple H will be sending the following custom WWE Title to FC Bayern for their latest Bundesliga win:

– Seen below, WWE released the following clip featuring former NWA World Champion Dory Funk Jr. as he goes ’round and ’round with two of NXT’s elite during a recent Live Event in Ocala, Fla.

FC Bayern

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleKevin Owens Suffers Thumb Injury (Photo)
Next articleWWE SmackDown Results (06/06) – Lana Returns, Nakamura Vs. Owens Headlines
Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here