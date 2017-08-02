Paul Heyman To Make Major SummerSlam Announcement

– WWE’s Scott Stanford will be interviewing Paul Heyman tonight at 10:45pm EST in regards to some breaking news for SummerSlam weekend. It’s currently unknown if the announcement is related to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, we will keep you updated on this developing story.

Below are tweets regarding tonight’s announcement:

Reached out 2 @HeymanHustle 's agency – waiting on confirm or denial on this new EXCLUSIVE info regarding @SummerSlam weekend! @PIX11News — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 2, 2017