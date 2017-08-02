Paul Heyman To Make Major SummerSlam Announcement

By
William Baker
-
0

– WWE’s Scott Stanford will be interviewing Paul Heyman tonight at 10:45pm EST in regards to some breaking news for SummerSlam weekend. It’s currently unknown if the announcement is related to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, we will keep you updated on this developing story.

Below are tweets regarding tonight’s announcement:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleMajor Update on Brock Lesnar Returning to the UFC
William Baker
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
SHARE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here