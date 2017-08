– As noted, Paul Heyman announced on this week’s RAW that he and Brock Lesnar will leave WWE if Lesnar loses his Universal title in the Fatal 4 Way match at SummerSlam on August 20th.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman is reportedly advocating for Samoa Joe to win the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam later this month.

It’s worth noting that Lesnar is currently advertised for the WWE No Mercy in Los Angeles, CA from the Staples Center on September 24th.