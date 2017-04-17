Paul Heyman Reflects On Who Helped Inspire Him In ECW

– ECW founder Paul Heyman recently joined Busted Open Radio and spoke about being inspired by the people around him in ECW, check out the highlight below:

On being inspired by people in ECW:

“I also think it has a lot to do with constantly being inspired by those around me. And take some credit for yourself (Bubba Ray), you broke your ankle in the first move of the match and continued on. It was the opening match of the show, that’s the base of the wrestling event, and you broke your ankle and continued on. And not against anyone you can slack off against, you’re in there with guys at the top of their game and at their most brutal, and at their stiffest.

Yet you continued on and everything else so the rest of the show could go on without a hitch. And that’s the work ethic of the people that were around me 24/7 365. And that was the mindset, that was the sacrifice that was being made. My sacrifices could only be matched by the people around me were making. And it was the people around me that were inspiring me in everything that I did cause ultimately I was a fan of them personally and professionally. Such as the sacrifice you made to kick off the show.”