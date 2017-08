– Paul Heyman’s anticipated announcement for WWE SummerSlam weekend came on tonight’s PIX11 News show, but it had nothing to do with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar or the Fatal 4 Way match at SummerSlam.

Heyman announced that he will be a special guest of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross at JR’s “Ringside” show on Friday, August 18th at Gotham Comedy Club.

Check out Facebook Live video of Heyman and Stanford: