Paul Heyman Signs Deal With Yahoo! Sports For WrestleMania Weekend

– The Wrap is reporting that Paul Heyman has inked a new deal to provide WrestleMania weekend content to Yahoo! Sports.

“Last year, our partnership with Yahoo! Sports was the most successful collaboration we’ve ever done with the Heyman Hustle website,” Heyman told TheWrap.com. “It also provided a look into our Looking4Larry Agency that launched the bidding war for the rights to the reality show we’re currently shooting.”

Heyman continued, “This year, we are debuting seven never-before-seen videos with behind the scenes footage of Brock Lesnar that even I find intimidating, and also doing a Facebook Live session for which I’m already lawyering up!”

For more information on Paul Heyman, visit HeymanHustle.com.