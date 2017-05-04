Person Revealed for Idea Behind House of Horrors Match

WWE has received a lot of flak for the House of Horrors match at Sunday’s Payback PPV with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. The first half of the match was taped at an undisclosed location and they finished the match live in the arena. The general consensus is that House of Horrors was one of the worst gimmick matches of all time.

Former WWE writer Court Bauer revealed that Michael Hayes was behind the idea for the match. He says that Hayes has pitch this idea for more than 15 years and Vince McMahon finally gave the green light for it.