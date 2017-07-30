Pete Dunne On Defending WWE UK Title, Rey Mysterio Hypes Match

– Check out the following video featuring The BruiserWeight Pete Dunne speaking about defending his WWE United Kingdom Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at Night 1 of “Shug’s Hoose Party 4,” an event held by Insane Championship Wrestling.

– As noted, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet are set to battle at What Cuture Pro Wrestling’s show ‘Stacked,’ Mysterio hyped the upcoming match below:

Round 3…… Here we go!Looking forward once again to step in the ring with you my homie @KingRicochet

#Booyaka619