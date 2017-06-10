Pete Dunne: ‘WWE Has Been Absolutely Brilliant To Me’

– On episode 134 of Sam Roberts’ Wrestling Podcast, WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne spoke about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

“WWE has been absolutely brilliant to me and they’ve looked after me in every way that they can, and even from stuff like training in social media, that kind of stuff. And along with having exposure on these sorts of shows, bringing us out to America and training in the [WWE] Performance Center, and doing all of that, at the same time they’re allowing me to do the independents. And I’m a bit different than most [professional] wrestlers, I think, in that I’ve always looked at independent wrestling as developmental. I didn’t necessarily have to be signed to WWE to be learning that stuff. I’ve always tried to pick up as much knowledge as I could. Now, I continue to do so. Now, I also have access to the Performance Center and even access to people like Triple H, the great minds behind sports entertainment. So the thing for me is the best of both worlds. I love independent wrestling and it’s not something that I wanted to leave behind straight away. But equally, I’m learning the way TV is done and the WWE style has been completely new, so I’m still learning on both sides.”

Dunne continued, “I figured I’d have to travel around the world and pick up as much experience as I could. I even figured at one point that I’d have to hold off if there was an offer from WWE. I’d have to hold off to keep building that brand and that name value, so when I got to WWE it was an immediate transition. And I was completely wrong in that. I didn’t know that this sort of deal was even an option. I’m so glad that it is – it’s the best of both worlds.”