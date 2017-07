– Check out the latest pictures of the Ravishing Russian’s latest photo shoot. As noted, Lana will be contending in a number one contender’s match this Sunday at Battleground, as she attempts to earn another opportunity at Naomi’s SD Live Women’s Championship.

WWE have officially confirmed the following dates in Dublin and Aberdeen for one of the two annual European tours in November. AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and many more top names are set to appear.