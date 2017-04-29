Photos of Stephanie McMahon in Dubai, WWE Halloween Masks

– Stephanie McMahon posted a photo on Twitter of her in Dubai getting ready for the “Women in Leadership”. She also announced a WWE Arabic only show for the first time in company history.

– WWE announced the Halloween masks of John Cena, Mankind, Roddy Piper, Kane, Macho Man, and The Ultimate Warrior are available for pre-order. They were made by Trick-Or-Treat studios. You can view the photo gallery of the masks by clicking here.

