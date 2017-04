– On Wrestling Observer Radio, it was said by Dave Meltzer that Braun Strowman will defeat Roman Reigns at Payback, but that Reigns will win in a rematch at SummerSlam.

– A matchup between Strowman and Reigns in August would open the door for Brock Lesnar to face someone like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor or even Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam.