Possible Spoiler for the Great Balls of Fire Main Event

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Brock Lesnar is being advertised as the Universal Champion for a July 29 WWE live event in Detroit Michigan, where he’ll defend the title against SmackDown’s Baron Corbin.

On top of that, the Observer has noted that the plan, at least as of a few weeks ago, was to do Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the title at SummerSlam. So, all signs seem to be pointing to a Lesnar win at Great Balls of Fire.

The brand split will be less of a factor going forward for some of WWE’s top guys like John Cena and Brock Lesnar. Of course, Cena is already a free agent, which means that he’s allowed to appear on both shows. As of right now, Lesnar isn’t officially a free agent, but he will be appearing at future SmackDown live events, so he might as well be.