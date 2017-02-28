Kurt Angle Reportedly Set To Return To WWE Television

– Former WWE World Champion Kurt Angle will be returning to the company on March 31st when he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame, but its now believed Angle will be sticking around on WWE TV after he’s inducted.

According to PWInsider Elite, Kurt Angle is set to return to the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW on April 3rd in Orlando, Florida, this would be Angle’s first time on WWE television since 2006.

No word on what Angle’s role will be but there’s an spot opening up for the General Manager of RAW with Mick Foley undergoing hip surgery soon.

As noted, WWE was against bringing back Angle due to the media coverage of his personal issues but Angle told ESPN back in January that he’s been clean and sober for four years.

He’s reportedly not taking any more independent bookings after March.

Stay tuned for further developments.