Possible Spoiler For Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman At Great Balls Of Fire

The second biggest match on this Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire show is easily Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, and as of right now, the odds are suggesting that Reigns will emerge as the winner in the match.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was for Strowman to win, however, now that Reigns is getting a title shot at SummerSlam, WWE might, and probably will, have Reigns defeat Strowman at Great Balls of Fire.

“In theory, although wins and losses leading to big matches isn’t always the way WWE books, that would change the Reigns vs. Strowman ambulance finish to a Reigns win,” said Meltzer in this week’s Observer. “Strowman was planned to go over in that match to set up his title bout with Lesnar, and likely make that a way to set up Strowman as a contender for the title when Reigns won. Joe, with two wins over Reigns, is clearly being set up as a contender, but that would theoretically mean they’d have to protect him to a degree in the match with Lesnar.”

Originally, Strowman was supposed to challenge Lesnar for the title at Great Balls of Fire. However, Strowman suffered an elbow injury, and at the time, WWE wasn’t sure if he’d recover in time for the show, so the rescheduled the match for SummerSlam. But now, it appears that they won’t be doing Lesnar vs. Strowman this August, and instead, they’re going with Reigns vs. Lesnar.

As of right now, we don’t know what the plan is for Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. If he does end up losing to Reigns on Sunday, then, in theory, he should be given an opponent that isn’t a top babyface on the Raw brand, so that he can pick up a win at WWE’s biggest show of the summer.