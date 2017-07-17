Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Raw Main Event

The main event of tonight’s Raw show, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, will be Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, where the winner will become the number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.
Last week, there was a rumor going around which suggested that WWE might be thinking about doing a multi-man match for the title at SummerSlam. However, according to Cageside Seats, it looks like Reigns will pick up the win tonight, and get his one on one match with Lesnar at SummerSlam.
If WWE decides to go with the idea of a multi-man match, then there likely won’t end up being a winner in tonight’s main event. There’s a chance that Braun Strowman will be the one who ends up causing the non-finish, which could end up leading to Strowman vs. Reigns vs. Joe vs. Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam.
Nothing against Roman, but I feel like it should either be Samoa Joe or a Fatal Four Way at Summerslam. I’m leaning towards the Fatal Four Way, just because it’s the biggest party of the summer. Give us a big a main event.
Joe vs Lesnar was actually making me interested last week. It’s a fight I want to see (again). Meanwhile a Shield reunion would be perfect for selling Summerslam so the obvious result would be Joe win via a Braun interference and then the Shield taking on Braun, Bray and Miz at Summerslam.