Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Raw Main Event

The main event of tonight’s Raw show, which will take place in Nashville, Tennessee, will be Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, where the winner will become the number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.

Last week, there was a rumor going around which suggested that WWE might be thinking about doing a multi-man match for the title at SummerSlam. However, according to Cageside Seats, it looks like Reigns will pick up the win tonight, and get his one on one match with Lesnar at SummerSlam.

If WWE decides to go with the idea of a multi-man match, then there likely won’t end up being a winner in tonight’s main event. There’s a chance that Braun Strowman will be the one who ends up causing the non-finish, which could end up leading to Strowman vs. Reigns vs. Joe vs. Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam.