Possible Spoilers on Roman Reigns Next Feud

With the recent injury to Braun Strowman, it has alter the future storylines for WWE. Roman Reigns was scheduled to start a program with The Miz after Extreme Rules, however due to Strowman’s injury the feud could now begin sooner than planned. Reigns was going to lose an Ambulance Match against Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules, and The Miz would capture the Intercontinental title from Dean Ambrose. That would’ve setup a match between Reigns and The Miz, and have Reigns win the title. Once he becomes the new champion, Reigns would then challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 to capture the only Championship he hasn’t won.

