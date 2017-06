– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH and will feature the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank PPV event. According to PWInsider, we can look forward the following spoilers.

For tonight’s Smackdown episode:

* Daniel Bryan will rule on whether the Women’s MITB contract is valid.

* Jinder Mahal will take on Luke Harper

For Tonight’s 205 Live episode:

* Rich Swann vs. Neville

* Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak