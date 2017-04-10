More Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s ‘Superstar Shakeup’

– According to PWInsider, it appears WWE stars The Miz and Mickie James may be headed from the blue brand to a new home as part of tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup.” Both Superstars are currently backstage for tonight’s RAW show in Long Island.

No word yet on if Maryse is backstage.

As noted earlier, other Superstars backstage for tonight are WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson and Rhyno (it’s unknown if Heath Slater is backstage.)

WWE announced earlier today that Apollo Crews will be joining the RAW brand.