Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s ‘Superstar Shakeup’

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
1

– According to PWInsider, WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson and SmackDown Superstar Rhyno are both backstage at RAW for tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” show.

As noted, Samson has been expected for a main roster call-up after recently losing a “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno.

WWE also announced that a pair of former tag team champions will be coming to RAW from SmackDown tonight.

