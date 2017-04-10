Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s ‘Superstar Shakeup’

– According to PWInsider, WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson and SmackDown Superstar Rhyno are both backstage at RAW for tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” show.

As noted, Samson has been expected for a main roster call-up after recently losing a “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno.

WWE also announced that a pair of former tag team champions will be coming to RAW from SmackDown tonight.

EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE has gotten word that a couple of former TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS are on their way to Monday Night #RAW TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/9NJSNrTfp7 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2017

The first OFFICIAL @WWE #SuperstarShakeUp is none other than @ApolloCrews as he gets ready to make an impact on Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/0T4YoMBogo — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2017