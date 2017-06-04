Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV

– Check out the current betting odds for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, now available on 5 Dimes. The minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. If the number on the left of the fraction is greater than the number on the right, this indicates an underdog. The opposite is true for the favorite.

* Seth Rollins (-110) is the favorite to win the Fatal Five-Way main event.

* The Miz (-195) is the favorite to deafeat Dean Ambrose.

* Alexa Bliss (-350) is the favorite to defeat Bayley.

* Cesaro and Sheamus (-500) are favorites to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship.

* Neville (-500) is the favorite to defeat Austin Aries.

* Noam Dar & Alicia Fox (-170) are new favorites to defeat Rich Swann and Sasha Banks.

We will continue to updates the odds once the “smart money” comes in. Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View will take place tonight from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.