Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

– Two matches set for tonight’s WWE RAW will feature include Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass, and Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and a mystery partner. WWE will also focus on Bayley’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules on tonight’s show.

It was also revealed earlier that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will confront Samoa Joe out.

As noted, tonight’s RAW will also feature The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

