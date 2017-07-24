– According to PWInsider, we can expect to see the following spoilers for tonight’s WWE RAW event from the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. Be sure to join us for live coverage tonight at 8:00pm ET.

* Wale is backstage at Monday Night Raw tonight in Washington D.C, no word whether he will be appearing on television or just visiting backstage.

* Plans for Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass in a rematch from the Great Balls of Fire PPV on tonight’s Raw episode.

*Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for the right to challenge WWE Raw Women’s champion Alexa Bliss Summerslam.

*Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson: No DQ Match.

*Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. The Miz & Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas: Handicap Match.