Possible Spoilers For WWE RAW

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– According to PWInsider.com, tonight’s show will focus on Samoa Joe winning the Fatal Fiveway match last night and his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. Also expected, an interview segment where Joe speaks on earning his Universal championship match at Great Balls of Fire

Paul Heyman is expected to return tonight.

The Miz will be celebrating his Intercontinental title win, “comeback tour.”

There is a possibility of Nia Jax challenging Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s title.

Pro Wrestling Staff
http://www.prowrestling.com
Staff Writer for ProWrestling.com
