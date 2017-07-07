Possible Spoilers For WWE Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View

– Check out the updated odds for Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. The minus sign represents the favorite and the plus sign indicates the underdog. If the number on the left of the fraction is greater than the number on the right, this indicates an underdog. The opposite is true for the favorite.

The smart money is possibly in for the international betting odds. It’s worth noting that both Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are are now big favorites to win their respective matches. Currently, no title changes are expected to occur at the pay-per-view this Sunday.

Check out the possible spoiler results below:

Brock Lesnar (1/25) with Paul Heyman is favored to retain the WWE Universal Championship in the main event against Samoa Joe (17/2).

Braun Strowman (1/8) is favored to beat Roman Reigns (9/2) in an Ambulance match.

Alexa Bliss (1/18) is favored to retain the WWE RAW Women’s Championship over Sasha Banks (6/1).

Seth Rollins (1/7) is favored to beat Bray Wyatt (4/1).

Big Cass (1/14) is favored to beat Enzo Amore (11/2).

The Miz (1/14) with Maryse, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel is favored to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship over Dean Ambrose (11/2)

Cesaro and Sheamus (1/25) are favored to retain the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship against Matt and Jeff Hardy.

WWE Great Balls of Fire will take place Sunday from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.