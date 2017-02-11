Rumored Title Match Confirmed For WWE Fastlane?

– This year’s venue for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, The BMO Bradley Harris Center, recently posted a trailer for the upcoming event. The trailer promotes a Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho match for the U.S. Title, which has yet to be announced by WWE, check out the video below:

As noted, Jericho had defeated Sami on WWE RAW this past Monday night.

The following matches are scheduled for WWE Fastlane:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg

U.S. Title Match

Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville vs. Jack Gallagher

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman.