Potential Good News On Seth Rollins’ Knee Injury And His Return Timetable

There could be some good news for Seth Rollins because, if the early word on his injury is correct, then there is a chance he could still make it in time for WrestleMania. The belief is that he has a torn MCL.

Rollins was evaluated by famed Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday. The Wrestling Observer newsletter reports that the early word on his injury is that he would be out for about eight weeks. That is cutting it close but it also means that there is a chance he could still make it for WrestleMania. I’m sure Rollins would want to do the match but it’s up to WWE.

Years ago, there would have been a good chance that the match would still be on but these days WWE is more cautious about allowing talent to do anything in the ring until they are cleared.